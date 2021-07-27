Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 645 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,42,436, while the death toll rose to 3,791 with four more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Khammam district accounted for the most number of cases with 72 each, followed by Karimnagar (58) and Warangal Urban (52) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

It said 729 people recovered from the infectious disease on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,29,408.

The number of active cases was 9,237, the bulletin said.

It said 1,23,166 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,15,53,190.

The samples tested per million population was 5,79,075.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.97 per cent, while it was 97.36 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, the state-run Gandhi hospital here, the premier hospital in the government sector in the state, said it would resume non-COVID services (outpatient, inpatient and emergency) from August 3.

Besides COVID-19, the hospital has also been treating mucormycosis (black fungus) patients on a large scale.PTI SJR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)