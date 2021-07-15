New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Telangana reported 749 new COVID-19 cases, 605 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,15,237 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the 24-hour period.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 10,203 coronavirus patients are under treatment/isolation.

The cumulative recoveries reached 6,19,949 while the death toll mounted to 3,743.

The case fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.79 per cent. (ANI)

