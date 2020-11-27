Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI): Telangana reported 761 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.67 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,448, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 136, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (69) and Rangareddy (55), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on November 26.

Also Read | Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2020: Discounts of Up to Rs 10,000 on Smartphones & Accessories via Amazon India.

As many as10,839 patients are under treatment and 42,242 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 53.32 lakh samples have been tested.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Traffic Jam at Delhi-Gurugram Border, Due to Checking of Vehicles by Police; View Pics.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.43 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.40 per cent, while it was 93.6 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)