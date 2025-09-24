By Pramod Chaturvedi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): In a major development poised to transform the industrial and agricultural landscape of Telangana, the state's Industrial Promotion Cabinet Sub-Committee has approved investments worth Rs 3,745 crore from three multinational companies, expected to generate direct employment for 1,518 people.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who chaired the high-level meeting at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Secretariat on Tuesday, said that Telangana is emerging as a preferred destination for global investors due to its proactive industrial policies and sector-specific incentives.

"Multinational companies are flocking to the state to invest on a large scale, creating employment for youth and giving incentives to farmers cultivating various fruits," said the Deputy CM.

The committee gave the green light to three significant projects: • Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd will establish a large-scale plant in Siddipet district with an investment of Rs 2,398 crore, creating 600 jobs. The plant is expected to significantly boost the demand for mangoes and oranges, bringing direct benefits to local fruit farmers.

• JSW UAV Limited will set up a new drone manufacturing facility at Maheshwaram with an investment of Rs 785 crore, generating 364 jobs.

• Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems will launch a new plant for Gas Insulated Switchgear and Bushings with a capital of Rs 562 crore, creating 554 employment opportunities.

Officials informed the committee that Coca-Cola's entry will stimulate the horticulture sector by ensuring large-scale procurement of fruits from Telangana's farmers, thus offering a stable and profitable market for their produce.

Deputy CM Bhatti emphasised the dual benefit of these investments--employment for the state's youth and market linkage for fruit farmers, especially those cultivating mangoes and oranges. This aligns with the state's broader vision of inclusive industrial development, he said.

The move is expected to bring significant revenue to rural communities and deepen the integration between agriculture and industry.

Cabinet Sub-Committee members, including Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, also reviewed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed with global firms at the recent Davos Economic Forum. Several international companies have reportedly expressed keen interest in investing in Telangana's diverse sectors.

The meeting saw participation from senior officials, including Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Finance Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Energy Secretary Naveen Mittal, and Industries Director Nikhil Chakravarthy, among others.

With these developments, Telangana continues to cement its position as a national leader in attracting FDI and agro-industrial investments, promising a brighter future for both its farmers and workforce. (ANI)

