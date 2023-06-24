Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): A case was filed against a private school at Hayathnagar in Telangana after the Principal allegedly objected to two students wearing 'hijab' (head scarves worn by Muslim women).

Police said the students filed a complaint in connection with the incident and an investigation was underway.

"The incident was reported at a private school in Hayathnagar. A Class 10 student, who happens to be the daughter of a judge, and another girl, who studies in the same class, came to the school on June 22 wearing hijabs. However, the Principal and some staff members objected to the same, saying, initially, they could not wear it in school. They later said that they couldn't wear headscarves inside the classroom and could only do so on the school premises. The Principal also demanded that the students bring consent letters from their parents," Surya, sub-inspector, Hayathnagar police station, said.

"The next day, on June 23, the students allegedly came wearing headscarves just like the previous day. Their class teacher spotted this and asked them to step outside the classroom. The teacher demanded an explanation on why the students came to school wearing hijabs when the Principal had issued clear instructions not to do so, the previous day. At this, there was an argument between the students and the teacher. While the school authorities did not report the incident to their parents, the students, after reaching home, briefed their guardians on what happened," the sub-inspector said, adding, "On the advice of her parents, one of the students lodged a complaint. A case has been registered against the Principal and some members of the teaching staff. Further investigation is underway."

The incident on Saturday served as a reminder of a similar incident at a college in Karnataka, where some Muslim students were allegedly asked to remove their hijabs before attending classes. The alleged diktat was issued following a protest by a section of students demanding uniform rules. (ANI)

