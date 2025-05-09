Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) Given the prevailing situation at the international border, the Telangana government on Friday announced the establishment of a 24x7 control room in the national capital.

The control room has been set up at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to provide timely assistance, information, and support to residents of the state currently living in border areas, an official release said.

The facility will operate around the clock to ensure uninterrupted support, it said.

The control room can be reached via landline at 011-23380556. All concerned individuals are encouraged to reach out as needed, the release added.

