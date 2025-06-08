Khammam (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman sub-inspector while she was on duty in Telangana's Khammam, police said on Saturday.

The officer, identified as SI Haritha, is posted at the Kalluru Police Station in Telangana's Khammam district.

According to officials, seven people who misbehaved with SI Haritha while performing her duties have been arrested and remanded.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when Rayala Rama Rao and a group of youths from Tallada village created a ruckus at Chowdhary Hotel near NSP Cross Roads in Kalluru. The hotel owner, Maganti Bosubabu, lodged a complaint at the Kalluru Police Station, following which a case was registered, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said.

When SI Haritha visited the spot for investigation, Rama Rao and his associates allegedly obstructed her duty, assaulted her, and issued threats. Based on her complaint, a second case was registered, naming a total of 10 accused.

Subsequently, seven individuals, including the main accused, Rayala Rama Rao, were arrested and sent to remand. Commissioner Sunil Dutt added that Rama Rao has a prior case registered against him at the Tallada Police Station.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

