Hyderabad, June 22 (PTI) Telangana Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said officials need to work with an objective of making the state free of illicit liquor and cannabis as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Also Read | Stoutly Denying That the #ShivSena Had Discarded Hindutva, #Maharashtra Chief … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

There should be a strict vigilance on the sale of Non-Duty Paid Liquor, manufacture of illicit liquor, peddling of marijuana and gudumba (illicit liquor) and the perpetrators should be punished as per law, he said.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Address Highlights: Maharashtra CM Says ‘Will Resign As Chief Minister if Even One MLA Against Me, Ready to Quit As Shiv Sena Party Leader Too’.

The minister directed the officials to register PD act and bindover cases against the culprits.

Goud also conducted a review on the performance of tourism projects and directed the officers to expedite works of the “Kaloji Kala Kshetram” in Hanamkonda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)