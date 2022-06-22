Mumbai, June 22: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today interacted with the public amid the political crisis in the state. Uddhav Thackeray today countered the allegation that his party has moved from Balasaheb Thackeray's core Hindutva ideology.

Here Are the Key Points From his address to the public:

In his address, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena never separated from Hindutva. Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray To Address Public at 5 PM via Facebook Live

"Hindutva is in our breath. It is not the time to talk about who has done what for Hindutva, " Uddhav Thackeray said, adding, "I have been trying to take Balasaheb's Hindutva ahead."

“Both Kamal Nath and Sharad Pawar called me yesterday and said they have faith in me. If my own people don't want me as Chief Minister, he should walk up to me and say so.. I'm ready to resign," Uddhav Thackeray -- who tested positive for Covid -- said in a Facebook address this evening.

"If any MLA does not want me to continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

“Some MLAs are calling us that they want to come back," Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday.

“We are caring same thoughts of Balasaheb. Shiv Sena did a lot for Hindutva. We are taking the same ideas forward. I myself have been CM for two and half years and even those who were ministers are of Shiv Sena (from our party). Before MLC, I met our MLAs at the hotel. We even had to keep our flock together. I don’t like such democracy." the Maharashtra chief minister further said.

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati. Earlier, the MLAs were taken to Surat in Gujarat from Mumbai on Tuesday. Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena Asks All MLAs To Attend Legislature Party Meeting in Mumbai at 5 PM; Order ‘Legally Invalid’, Says Eknath Shinde

Eknathr Shinde and his followers have stepped up their act with a letter to the Governor and Deputy Speaker in the state assembly. The letter by 34 rebel MLAs -- four of them Independents -- declares him their leader.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2022 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).