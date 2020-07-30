Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police, along with Civil Supply officers, raided the Musheerabad area of the city and apprehended six accused on July 28, who were illegally storing rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS) scheme in their godown. About 115 quintals of rice were recovered from them.

Two of the accused, Shareef and Yousuf worked as welders. After joining hands with Mohd Hussain, they started collecting and transporting PDS rice. The accused started collecting PDS rice from known and unknown cardholders for Rs 8 and stored them in their godown.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Her Medical Condition is 'Currently Stable'.

They later secretly transported the same PDS rice to Jeedimetla in small quantities with help of small goods vehicles and sold them to two other accused --- Syed Akram and Shaik Wajeed--- who were Hussain's partners, for Rs 12/kg.

The accused then loaded the PDS Rice in a DCM Vehicle with help of Ashutosh and transported the rice to Zaheerabad, where they sold it for high prices i.e., Rs 16-18. The group cheated the government and earned illegal profits for the past six months.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Bihar Police Questions Actor Ankita Lokhande at her Residence in Mumbai Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

All the six accused have been handed over to the Gandhinagar Police station for further action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)