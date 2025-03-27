Nagarkurnool (Telangana), Mar 27 (PTI) The cadaver dogs of the Kerala police were once again taken inside the partially collapsed tunnel of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project here on Thursday as part of the ongoing operation to locate the six persons who remain untraced.

The dogs were brought near the accident site inside the tunnel, an official statement said.

The specially trained canines had been deployed inside the tunnel multiple times earlier as well.

A total of eight individuals—including engineers and labourers—were trapped in the SLBC project tunnel when a portion of it collapsed on February 22.

The month-long search operation is progressing at a brisk pace, with around 600 personnel participating in the effort in three shifts daily, the statement added.

As part of the operation, the removal of soil and water is underway, it said.

The missing individuals have been identified as Manoj Kumar (UP), Sri Niwas (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

Of the eight trapped, the bodies of two—Gurpreet Singh and Manoj Kumar—have been recovered so far.

