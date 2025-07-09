Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9(ANI): Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Wednesday held a day-long dharna near the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, demanding that the Telangana government reclaim a parcel of land adjacent to the stadium and repurpose it for developing sports infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Rao, "At the RGI International cricket stadium in Uppal, whenever there was an IPL match, thousands of vehicles used to be parked here in this land(Land adjacent to RGI stadium). There was a Penuganti textiles factory on this land, which defaulted on its bank loan, and the bank subsequently took it over. The Labour Court issued an order to settle the amount with the worker. After the auction, it was bought by Reliance in 2019 during the KCR government. These are the faults made by KCR.

Rao alleged that the then-government committed "injustice" by allowing the land to be sold to a private entity instead of annexing it to the adjacent stadium.

"Revanth Reddy speaks about developing a sports city in Hyderabad and hosting games by 2026. But if a multi-storey building is constructed on this land, where will the parking go? Why wasn't the land handed over to the stadium authorities?" he questioned.

The Congress leader also pointed out that a wall was constructed around the land and its gates were shut without any permission, further limiting public access. "If this land is not allocated to the RGI stadium, visitors will be forced to park on the main road," he added.

Declaring his full support for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's vision for a sports-focused Hyderabad, Rao urged the current administration to undo the "wrongs" of the previous government. "If the CM's goal is to make Hyderabad a sports city, then this land must be taken back and utilised for that purpose. I am sitting here on dharna the entire day to demand justice for labourers and athletes," he said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has formally urged Union Sports Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya to host the 'Khelo India Games 2026' in Telangana. The request was made during a meeting on July 7, according to an official statement from the state government.

During the meeting, the CM requested for allocation of funds for the development of sports infrastructure, training of athletes, selection of sports experts and other programs under Khelo India.

The Chief Minister said that it required Rs 100 crore to develop sports infrastructure, mainly the construction of a synthetic athletic track and multipurpose indoor stadium in Bhuvanagiri, a swimming pool in Rayagiri, a synthetic athletic track in Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, a multipurpose hall in Satavahana University, Karimnagar, an Archery range and a Synthetic Hockey field in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, squash court, natural football field development and a synthetic track in LB Stadium, renovation of hockey ground in Gachibowli and a synthetic athletic track in Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, as per the release.

The CM also appealed to the union minister to organise at least two events during the Olympics to be held in the country in 2036 in Telangana and provide fare concessions in train travel to sports persons who participated in national-level games, as in the past. (ANI)

