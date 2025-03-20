Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Telangana State Commission for Women (TSCW) on Thursday expressed "deep concern" over the increasing number of complaints regarding objectionable dance steps in movie songs that demean and degrade women.

The commission warned filmmakers, producers, choreographers, and related parties to act responsibly and avoid such content, according to a release.

Also Read | Kapil Mishra Poll Code Violation Case: Delhi Court Calls for Report on Material From X.

The commission emphasized that cinema has a significant impact on society, and it is essential to ensure that women are not portrayed in a derogatory or objectionable manner.

The commission has called for an immediate stop to such dance steps and warned of strict action under relevant laws if this directive is not followed.

Also Read | 'Karnataka Become CD and Pen Drive Factory': G Parameshwara Orders High-Level Probe Into 'Honey Trap' Attempt on State Minister KN Rajanna.

"The commission believes that it is the moral responsibility of the film industry to promote positive messages and protect women's dignity. The industry should exercise self-regulation, considering the influence of cinema on youth and children," said the commission.

The commission invited the public and social organizations to share their opinions on this matter. It said a thorough investigation would be conducted, and necessary actions would be taken.

The Telangana Women's Commission's warning comes after complaints regarding 'inappropriate and offensive' dance steps and depiction of women in Telugu film songs.

Earlier, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. The complaint, lodged on Wednesday, March 19, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)