Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI): Hyderabad Youth Congress workers blocked the convoy of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, in Amberpet on Tuesday.

They alleged that the BRS working president was misleading youths and spreading wrong information about the Congress party.

Led by Hyderabad Youth Congress president Motha Rohit, Congress workers raised slogans against KTR as traffic came to a standstill.

"BRS government was there for 10 years and KTR didn't bother about the youth of the state and didn't provide employment. As soon as the Congress government came to power, Revanth Reddy provided jobs to the youth. KTR is trying to mislead the youth of the state by saying that all the opportunities are bogus and the Congress government is not going to provide any opportunity," Motha Rohit said.

He further demanded an apology from KTR and condemned his behaviour.

"We will not let him roam in villages," warned the Youth Congress in a statement.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats in the 2023 assembly polls.

BRS, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats. (ANI)

