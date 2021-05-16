Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) The total count of coronavirus cases in Telangana crossed 5.28 lakh on Sunday as the state added 3,816 anew while the toll stood at 2955 with 27 more casualties.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 668, followed by Rangareddy 326 and Medchal Malkajgiri 293, a government bulletin said.

The COVID aggregate in the state stood at 5,28,823 while the total recoveries were 4,74,899 after 5892being cured. Cumulatively, over 1.40 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.77 lakh, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 89.80 per cent, while it was 84.2 per cent in the country.

