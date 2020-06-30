Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): A total of 945 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the state's tally of people infected with the virus to 16,339, the health department said.

According to the official data, the number of cases includes 8,785 active cases, 7,294 cured/discharged and 260 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)

