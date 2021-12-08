New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Telangana's popular journalist Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of State National General Secretary and BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh, Lok Sabha MP Arvind Dharmapuri and BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Addressing the occasion, Chugh said, "Naveen is the voice of Telangana. When he is live on television, 1.75 lakh people become active with him. We welcome the ones who fight for the problems of people."

"Naveen is a journalist by profession. He has taken steps against the state government led by KCR of TRS," he said.

Praising the journalistic skills of Mallanna, the State National General Secretary said, "The youth wait for him to come live on television. They wait for his news and even follow him. Naveen contested for MLC polls as an independent candidate and secured 1.49 lakh votes."

Further, Chugh informed that Mallanna also got punished for exposing the corruption of KCR in Telangana.

"There is a reason behind Mallanna's joining BJP that the atrocities of Telangana government should reach the whole country," he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Lok Sabha MP Arvind Dharmapuri said, "I must say that the KCR government would have spent over 100 crores to defeat Naveen. However, people vote for him, people support him. So it is necessary to have such people to bring change in the country."

Mallanna expressed his gratitude for joining BJP and talked about his taking forward his mission of serving the public and promised to end the corruption of the current government. (ANI)

