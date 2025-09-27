Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to take emergency precautionary measures, including evacuation of residents from low-lying areas and deployment of rehabilitation camps for affected families, after River Musi swelled dangerously due to incessant rains and the release of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, taking serious note of the rising flood levels, the Chief Minister on Friday night personally reviewed the situation and held continuous coordination with district and disaster management officials over the phone.

He instructed the immediate evacuation of vulnerable communities along the Musi riverbanks and assured that relief camps would be set up to provide shelter and basic necessities to the displaced.

The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of Hyderabad's largest transport hubs, was inundated with floodwaters late Friday night, leaving several passengers stranded.

CM Reddy monitored the rescue operations personally and issued real-time instructions to ensure the safe evacuation of commuters.

In view of the situation, the Chief Minister instructed officials to divert incoming buses bound for MGBS to alternative routes until the water recedes. He also directed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to take special care to ensure safe travel for passengers during the ongoing Dasara and Bathukamma festivals.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continued heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy has placed the Police, Traffic Police, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Fire Services) and Electricity Department on high alert.

All officials were instructed to coordinate closely and actively participate in rescue and relief operations across affected areas.

According to the release, in an effort to prevent accidents and ensure public safety, the Chief Minister has instructed authorities to install caution boards at all water stagnation points in the city, mark and alert commuters near dangerous flood-prone locations along the Musi River, and enforce traffic diversions strategically to avoid disruption and ensure smooth movement.

The government has appealed to the public to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and cooperate with emergency personnel during the ongoing relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad was gripped by chaos in the early hours of Saturday as torrential overnight rains caused widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city, including the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) -- one of South India's largest transport hubs -- and multiple residential colonies near the Musi River.

The situation deteriorated rapidly after officials opened the gates of Himayat Sagar following continuous heavy rainfall across the state. This led to the Musi River overflowing near Chaderghat, inundating surrounding low-lying areas and triggering panic among residents.

A huge volume of water entered homes in colonies near the Musi River in Chaderghat, causing significant damage. (ANI)

