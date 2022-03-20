New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana was on Sunday felicitated by the Telugu Association of Dubai.

According to an official of the Supreme Court, the event was held in the city in the United Arab Emirates.

The CJI, while speaking at the fourth edition of the international conference on "arbitration in the era of globalisation" in Dubai on Saturday, had said that arbitration is the best-suited dispute resolution mechanism for the globalised world and a time-bound process structured to deliver immediate relief.

Justice Ramana had said a prerequisite for achieving globalisation in true sense is ensuring universal respect for the rule of law.

"Trust in the globalised world can only be built by creating institutions with a strong emphasis on the rule of law. Rule of law and arbitration are not in conflict with one another. Both arbitration and judicial adjudication aim to serve the same goal — the pursuit of justice. Indian courts are known for their pro-arbitration stance. Courts in India assist and support arbitration, and leave the substantive part of adjudication to the arbitral tribunal itself," the CJI had said.

