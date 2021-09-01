Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Wednesday registered a slight drop after rains lashed many parts of Haryana and few places in Punjab.

Gurugram in Haryana received 25.6 mm rain during the day leaving many areas water-logged for some time.

Also Read | Punjab: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Amritsar; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The maximum temperature in Gurugram settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Hisar, which received 9 mm of rain, recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal while Rohtak, which received 21.6 mm rain, recorded a high of 31.8 degrees Celsius, down three notches.

Also Read | African Swine Fever Kills 25,260 Pigs in Mizoram Since March 2021; Rs 121 Crore Loss Reported in State.

Bhiwani, which received 23.3 mm rain, recorded a high of 33.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Narnaul, which had light rain, registered a high of 30 degrees Celsius, five below normal.

Karnal and Ambala recorded respective maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius and 34.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab, which received 6 mm of rain, recorded a high of 32.3 degrees Celsius, down two notches.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded near similar maximums – 33.6 degrees Celsius and 33.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Faridkot recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)