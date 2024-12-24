New Delhi [India] December 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Tuesday that temperatures are likely to drop further in the Delhi-NCR region, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan over the next two days.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, a western disturbance currently situated near Punjab and adjoining areas is expected to bring light rain or snowfall to isolated parts of the western Himalayan region.

"Yesterday's rain in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, and light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches was due to a western disturbance. Today, this disturbance lies near Punjab and adjoining areas, which may result in light rain or snowfall in isolated areas of the western Himalayan region," Naresh Kumar told ANI.

"The wind flow will be northwesterly, leading to a temperature drop of about 2°C in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan over the next two days. This may cause a cold wave in Rajasthan and Haryana, with temperatures possibly falling to 4°C," he added.

Naresh Kumar also mentioned that a significant western disturbance is expected to arrive on the night of December 26. This system may bring hailstorms and thunderstorms to northwestern and central India, along with light to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan region on December 27 and 28.

North India continues to endure cold weather, with temperatures dropping across several states. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7°C, while on Monday, the minimum temperature was 8°C, and the maximum reached 20°C.

In Rajasthan, the persistent cold has significantly disrupted daily life. In Bikaner, the temperature was recorded at 9°C, as per the IMD.

In Jammu and Kashmir, cold wave conditions have severely impacted daily life, with temperatures plunging below zero in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of -5.2°C at 5:30 am on Tuesday. Other recorded temperatures included -0.6°C in Gulmarg, -6.8°C in Pahalgam, -0.8°C in Banihal, and -4.6°C in Kupwara.

The IMD defines a cold wave as occurring when the minimum temperature is 10°C or lower in plains and 0°C or lower in hilly regions.

A severe cold wave is forecasted to grip Jammu and Kashmir starting December 24. Additionally, dense fog and cold wave conditions are expected to persist in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states from December 23 to 25.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category on Tuesday, with visibility reduced due to fog. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an AQI of 401 at 8 AM. On Monday, the AQI also fell into the 'severe' category, measuring 403 at 7 AM. (ANI)

