Bhopal, Jan 25 (PTI) It is expected to be foggy and chilly in at least 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh on Republic Day on Tuesday, an India Meteorological Department official said.

The ten districts expected to get light, moderate or heavy fog include Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur, as well as Rewa and Chambal divisions, he said.

"Tuesday morning's fog won't last long. The Republic Day is expected to be chilly as well in the state. The maximum temperatures in MP have started dipping," said PK Saha, senior meteorologist, IMD, Bhopal.

"The maximum temperature of Bhopal dropped from 27.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday to to 22.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. Indore and Jabalpur recorded a dip in maximum temperature by 2.0 and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively," he added.

The official said 17 stations in MP recorded minimum temperatures between 6 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

"Minimum temperatures are likely to fall further inMadhya Pradesh on Tuesday," Saha added.

