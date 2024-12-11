Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): As temperatures fall below freezing, the cold wave continues to spread across the Kashmir Valley, affecting regular activities. Temperatures hit -3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.

Tourists in Srinagar were greeted by an unexpected chill in the air. A tourist and photographer Adil from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, who travelled to Kashmir for a pre-wedding shoot said, "The weather has been colder than we expected, but it's perfect for a shoot."

Also Read | West Bengal: 2 Trains Cancelled, Several Diverted Due to Rail Blockade by Agitators Demanding Separate State of Cooch Behar.

Speaking to ANI Adil said, "If you're not from Kashmir, the experience is completely different. If you're from Jammu or here, you're familiar with nature. But for us, coming from Rajasthan, it's much colder."

"This was my fourth trip to Kashmir, and I recommend you visit both during the winter and summer seasons to see nature. "I would suggest coming here in both seasons to see Kashmir at its best," he added.

Also Read | CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Emphasizes Restoring Global Calm, Tackling Inflation, and Managing Debt.

Another tourist, Lalit from Jalore district in Rajasthan, shared his experience, "The weather is good here, and Dal Lake is absolutely beautiful. If you're visiting, don't miss out on a Shikara ride--it's a must."

On December 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a partly overcast sky with a maximum temperature of 10 degrees C and a low temperature of about -2 degrees C. The residents and tourists are responding to the biting cold by wearing heavy winter clothes and relying on various heating methods.

In the winter Srinagar offers both a magical experience for tourists with its blend of cultural traditions, scenic landscapes, and snow clad mountains. Meanwhile, as winter chill sets in for the season, Shimla--the state capital of Himachal Pradesh--lies covered in a blanket of snow.

Earlier on Sunday, scenic heights of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh were shrouded in white after the district received snowfall. The Machil sector in JK's Kupwara district also received a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday. The charm of a snow-covered region lies not only in its visual appeal but also in the tranquil atmosphere it creates, offering a sense of solitude, wonder, and the timeless beauty of nature.

In addition, the IMD forecast severe weather on December 11 and the days that follow, issuing a cold wave warning for a number of regions in northern and central India.

Isolated regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, West Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Muzaffarabad are expected to see cold wave conditions on December 11, per the IMD's press release.

Regions such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Madhya Pradesh have also received similar warnings, and conditions are predicted to remain there from December 11 to 14. The cold wave is expected to continue to affect West Uttar Pradesh until December 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)