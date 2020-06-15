India News | Temperatures Rise in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar Hottest at 42.9C

Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) The maximum temperature rose slightly to above normal in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with Hisar sizzling at 42.9 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states, recording a two-degree increase above the normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul also recorded above normal temperatures of 41.4 degrees Celsius, 39.5 degrees Celsius and 42.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded above normal day temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot, Third Quake in State in 2 Days.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 40 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)