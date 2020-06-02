India News | Temples, Hotels, Restaurants to Open in Himachal Pradesh from June 8

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday announced that temples, hotels, and restaurants will open in the state from June 8, following social distancing norms and other precautions.

"Temples and places of worship, hotels and restaurants to open in the state from June 8 following social distancing norms and other precautions. People from outside the state will not be allowed to visit temples/places of worship," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, the state has reported a total of 340 positive COVID-19 cases.

Himachal Pradesh on May 31 allowed intra-state movement of roadways and private transport buses from June 1 for the first time since the COVID-induced lockdown and has extended curfew in the state till June 30 with relaxations in timing.

Chief Minister Thakur had announced that the curfew timings have been relaxed from 6 am to 8 pm daily. (ANI)

