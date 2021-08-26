Patna (Bihar) [India], August 26 (ANI): Temples reopened after a gap of about four months in Patna on Thursday following the state government's decision to allow more relaxations in Covid-induced restrictions and let places of worship reopen.

Many people made their way to the Mahavir Temple.

"Adequate safety measures have been put in place so that the people can have darshan and offer prayers with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols," said the head priest of the Mahavir Temple.

He also said, "A large crowd is expected to show up on Saturday and Tuesday but we have requested the police to check and maintain the social distancing inside the temple".

"Till now only the ground floor of the temple is allowed to the devotees for the darshan and the Paath is not allowed for now", he added.

Social distancing norms were followed to avoid any transmission of COVID-19. Sanitiser dispensers were also installed in the temple. (ANI)

