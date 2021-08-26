Patna, Aug 26: A woman in Bihar's Bhagalpur district registered an FIR against her husband alleging rape, mental and physical harassment, an official said on Thursday.

In a complaint to the Bhagalpur police, the woman alleged that her husband, Suman Kumar, who is a wing commander with the Indian Air Force and is posted at air force station Purnia, has taken away her elder son.

"My husband has taken away my four and a half year old son from me. He also told other employees of the air force station that I am his son's surrogate mother," the woman said.

"I got married to Suman on June 2, 2015 in a temple in Bhagalpur. I gave birth to the first child in 2017 and second in 2020. After the birth of my second child, Suman's behaviour started changing. Initially I thought that the behaviour is changing due to excessive workload. Hence, I ignored it. But his rude behaviour with me intensified. He frequently assaulted me as well which I had objected to while residing in Bhagalpur," the victim said.

"Suman took my elder son to Purnia air force station two months ago. He has also switched off his mobile phone. As I have lost contact with him and my son, I went there with my younger son. I stayed there in an officer's mess where I learned that Suman introduced me as a surrogate mother. He has informed air force officials as well as my son that I am the surrogate mother of his son," she said.

As I had no option, I approached the Babarganj police station of Bhagalpur and registered an FIR against him. We have also presented proof including photographs of the marriage, birth certificates of children and other necessary evidence," she said in the complaint.

"We have registered an FIR against Suman Kumar on the basis of a complaint given by the victim. I have also asked Suman to reply to the allegations levelled by the victim," said an investigating officer of the Babarganj police station.

