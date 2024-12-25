Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating a tempo driver in Navi Mumbai of Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of providing foreign currency in return for the Indian money, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused met the 26-year-old victim between December 21 and 22 on a highway at Sanpada in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and offered him US dollars in exchange of the Indian currency, the official from APMC police station said.

They took Rs 5 lakh from the victim and handed him a bundle of notes in a cover claiming it contained US dollars.

Later, when the victim checked the bundle, he found only one US dollar note and all other blank paper pieces, the official said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against three persons, including one unidentified, under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

A probe was on into the case.

