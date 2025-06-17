Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) A tempo traveller that fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district left two dead and 22 injured, police said.

Police had confirmed the number deaths in the accident that happened near Gramphu on Koksar-Rohtang road on Monday evening but the number of injured was not clear previously.

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy With Brain Condition Dies After Ambulance Gets Stuck in Traffic for Over 5 Hours Due to Kottiyoor Temple Festival in Kerala.

A total of 24 people were on board the vehicle, they said.

The injured have been referred to a hospital in Manali after they were provided first-aid.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast-Cyclone Possibility: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several Districts, IMD Predicts Formation of Low-Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal.

The deceased were identified as Monika (28), a resident of Karnal, and Ravi Mehta (32), a resident of Faridabad, both from Haryana. The injured were from Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Preliminary enquiry suggested there was a lapse on the part of the driver, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rashmi Sharma. Further investigations are underway.

Three police teams reached the spot after getting information about the accident and helped in rescue operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)