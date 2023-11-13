Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 13 (ANI): Firzopur Railway Division, in a press release on Monday, declared a temporary ban on platform tickets at Ludhiana Railway Station till November 18, 2023.

The official release mentioned that the temporary ban has been imposed because of the huge crowd at Ludhiana Railway Station due to upcoming festivals.

"All concerned are informed that for the convenience of the passengers, Firozpur Division, in view of the huge crowd at Ludhiana Railway Station due to upcoming festivals, has decided to temporarily ban platform tickets till 18.11.2023 with immediate effect," read the official statement by Firzopur Divisional Office.

The press note further requested the passengers to travel with less luggage.

"The attendants who come to drop off the passengers should drop them outside the station only so that unnecessary crowding is not created at the station," said the official release. (ANI)

