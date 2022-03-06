Guwahati, Mar 6 (PTI) Ten more students from Assam who were stranded in Ukraine arrived in India on Sunday, taking the total number of students from the state evacuated from the war-ravaged nation to 100.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of nine students who reached Delhi during the day, while the state's Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) informed about the return of another student.

Sarma also said that the state government is concerned about the students stuck in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and is trying hard to facilitate their safe evacuation.

“With the arrival of Sneha Deka (Guwahati), Mumshad Hujaef Uddin Ahmed (Nagaon), Ananya Das (Dibrugarh), Udit Bhattacharjee (Silchar), Devangan Barman (Silchar) & Ahmed Nur Emrul Kayes (Dhubri), altogether 100 students from Assam studying in Ukraine have been evacuated,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

In a tweet earlier during the day, he had said three more students - Bhaswati Goswami (Guwahati), Mrigakshi Kalita (Nalbari), and Saddam Hussain (Nagaon) - have reached New Delhi in the wee hours on Sunday.

The DIPR, in a statement, also shared the details of the 10 students who reached on Sunday, including one Nayan Jyoti Das of Nagaon.

The state government is arranging for the accommodation of the returnees in the national capital and their onward journey to Assam.

Speaking to reporters at Diphu, the chief minister said the state government is concerned about the students who are stranded in Sumy.

“I am in constant touch with our External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and we are working on how to get them out safely,” Sarma said.

The Assam government has a list of 222 students from the state stranded in Ukraine who had contacted the government, he said.

“About 100 students have returned so far. But some students may not have reported to our officials at the airports upon their arrival and proceeded as per their own arrangements,” the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, officials of the district administrations, on the directives of Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, are reaching out to the parents of those students who are still stranded in Ukraine.

The Assam government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs for ensuring the safe return of all people from the state stranded in the war-torn European nation.

The administration has also given WhatsApp numbers and email ids, along with a web link for people, who are still stranded in the war-hit country, so that they can reach out to the authorities.

'Operation Ganga' has been launched by the Union government to bring back the Indian nationals from Ukraine safely.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points. The first flight had returned with the stranded Indians on February 26 from Bucharest.

Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began the military operation.

