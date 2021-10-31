Leh, Oct 31 (PTI) Ten persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 20,951 and the active cases to 65, officials said on Sunday.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said 1,619 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and 10 of them returned positive for the disease. They included nine in Leh and one in Kargil.

Three coronavirus infected patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh, taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,678, they said, adding after the fresh recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 65 with 60 in Leh and five in Kargil. The officials said no COVID-related death was reported in Ladakh on Saturday.

