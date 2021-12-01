New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Communist Party of India leader Binoy Viswam on Wednesday slammed the Centre over suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for "unruly behaviour" on the last day of the previous session and said tendering "an apology is out of question".

"As long as the government want us to be there in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, we will be doing it. If the government wants to resolve this, they have to revoke the suspension. Tendering an apology is out of the question," Viswam told ANI.

Viswam, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the BJP has learnt the word "apology" from Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

"An apology is a word which they have learnt from Savarkar. We learnt politics, not from Savarkar school, our school is the school of Mahatma Gandhi, the school of Bhagat Singh, the school of freedom fighters. We pray the government also comes to learn from Mahatma Gandhi. It will give them wisdom. That means they have to kick out Savarkar from their heart," he said.

The MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the winter session on Monday. They sat on a protest near the iconic Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises against their suspension.The MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended leaders are Elamaram Kareem of CPI-M, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress and Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

