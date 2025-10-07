Garbyang (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): In a step towards promoting tourism and sustainable development, the Indian Army inaugurated a tent-based homestay at the picturesque and historically significant border village of Garbyang in the Kumaon Sector under Operation Sadbhavna. The facility was inaugurated on October 6, 2025, by Lieutenant General DG Misra, GOC, Uttar Bharat Area.

This initiative, aligned with the Government of India's Vibrant Villages Programme, aims to offer tourists an authentic experience of the region's vibrant culture and natural beauty while strengthening local livelihoods through community-led tourism.

Nestled amidst serene valleys and snow-clad peaks, Garbyang is often described as the "Gateway to Shivnagri Gunji", from where two revered pilgrimage routes branch out, one towards Adi Kailash and the other towards Om Parvat and Kalapani. Its strategic and spiritual significance make it a vital hub for both religious and cultural tourism in the higher reaches of Kumaon.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation by villagers of Garbyang, who expressed their appreciation for the fact that such a venture would enhance local economic opportunities. The project underscores the Army's commitment to nation-building and socio-economic upliftment of border communities.

The homestay, developed under Operation Sadbhavna and handed over to the villagers for independent operation, offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the local way of life. The Garbyang Village Committee manages bookings (Contact: 9410734276 / 7579811930 / 9596752645). The tariff is Rs 1000 per person per night, inclusive of meals.

Garbyang and its surroundings are home to numerous sites of religious and cultural significance, including Om Parvat, Kailash Parvat (accessible via Lipulekh Pass), Kalimata Mandir (the origin of the Kali River), Rishi Vyas Cave, Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund, Gauri Kund, and the Rang Community Museum at Gunji.

Beyond tourism, the Indian Army continues to undertake a range of developmental initiatives in the border areas of Kumaon, including village electrification, the installation of hybrid solar plants, the conduct of medical camps, the establishment of polyhouses, and other infrastructure projects. These initiatives aim to promote sustainable livelihoods, improve living standards and strengthen the connection between border communities and the nation's developmental mainstream. (ANI)

