New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): In the 75th year of Independence, the Territorial Army (TA) is commemorating its 72nd Raising Day today by organizing a cycle rally in the national capital.

The purpose of this cycle rally is to spread the message of "Swasth Bharat Abhiyan".

Also Read | Cruise Ship Drugs Case: NCB Released 3 Detainees, NCP Leader Nawab Malik Calls Rave Party Raid 'Pre-Planned Plot’.

This rally was flagged off by Director General of TA Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh from India Gate.

This rally signifies the importance of healthy living and sporting activities especially in times of global pandemic.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Strangles Minor, Later Dumps His Body in Ditch in Rae Bareli To Avenge Brother's Death.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Sports and Territorial Army (TA) Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh donated blood at the TA camp.

Thakur on March 10 became the first serving union minister to be promoted as Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.

Thakur was promoted to the rank of Captain at 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Sikh). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)