Lucknow, October 9: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where a 14-year-old boy allegedly killed a minor to avenge his brother's death. Reports inform that the boy was arrested for the murder of his minor neighbour in Rae Bareli on Friday. The deceased has been identified as a 7-year-old Satyam. The accused was convinced that his neighbour had killed his brother. According to a report by TOI, the accused claimed that Satyam had killed his minor brother by pushing him into a pond in September last year..

The TOI report states that to avenge his brother’s death, the accused invited Satyam for a walk on Wednesday. He took him to the fields and strangled him and later dumped Satyam’s body in a ditch and fled from the spot. The cops recovered the body on Wednesday. The post-mortem revealed that the deceased was strangulated. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

Soon after the incident, Police launched a search operation and nabbed the minor accused on Friday following a tip-off. The incident came to light on Wednesday, when Malti, mother of deceased Satyam, could not find her playing outside. She further told other villagers who started a search operation to find him. The body was recovered 800 metres ahead of her house following which Malti had then only raised suspicion on her neighbour.

