Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): One terrorist was killed during an encounter in the Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district, informed the Kashmir Zone Police on Friday.

"The operation is in progress. Further details shall follow," said the police.

According to police, a top terrorist commander along with an associate was trapped in a house in Warpora village where the police and security forces are engaged in the encounter.

The operation was launched on Thursday evening on specific police input at Warpora in Sopore. (ANI)

