Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with the police here who retaliated after the ultras fired on them in Natipora area of the city, officials said Friday.

"Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance #encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The police said arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site.

The identification of the slain ultra is being ascertained, they said.

