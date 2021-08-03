Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): Terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, one police personnel and a civilian were injured in the attack.

"Both injured have been shifted to a hospital. The area is cordoned off, and search underway," said the police.

The attack came ahead of the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, and Independence Day on August 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)