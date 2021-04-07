Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Terrorists on Wednesday attacked a naka party of security forces in the Imamsahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

However, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

"Terrorists fired upon a naka party of Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Imamsahib in Shopian," Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said.

"No injuries have been reported," he added. (ANI)

