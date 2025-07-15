Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said US-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla's entry into the Indian market with a showroom in Mumbai proves that the state is a preferred destination for industries.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Samant said the Mahayuti government's cabinet sub-committee on industry meets every three months and letters of intent for projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore were given.

He said the implementation rate of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos was 80 to 82 per cent.

Now, Tesla's entry into the Indian market with the opening of a showroom in Mumbai proves that Maharashtra is a preferred destination for industries, he said.

Samant was replying to a debate on Marathi language and industry in the House.

The industries minister claimed that under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the cabinet sub-committee on industry had met only once in the dispensation's 18-month rule.

"The COVID-19 pandemic was given as a reason at the time, and even cabinet meetings were held online. The meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on industry, however, wasn't held online," he said.

Samant claimed that the Mahayuti government never issued a GR to make Hindi a mandatory third language.

"It was the MVA government in February 2022, which accepted the Mashelkar Committee report recommending Hindi as compulsory language from Grades 1 to 12," he said.

He announced that the government plans to set up Brihan Maharashtra Mandals in 74 countries.

He assured all assistance to Marathi speakers in Belgaum, Karwar, and other regions along the Karnataka border for the preservation of the language.

