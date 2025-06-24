Jamshedpur, Jun 24 (PTI) A district-level inquiry committee has been formed after textbooks meant for free distribution among students in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district were allegedly stolen and sold to a scrap dealer recently, an official statement here on Tuesday said.

The committee has been asked to submit its findings within 48 hours, officials said, adding the incident took place at Chakulia block.

Also Read | Is Meesho an Indian Company? E-Commerce Platform Shifts Its Base From US, Becoming Fully Indian Brand; Reshuffles Board Ahead of USD 1 Billion IPO.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the administration has lodged an FIR at Chakulia police station in Ghatsila sub-division.

Bapi Das, a night guard at the Block Resource Centre where the books were kept, has been dismissed from service and taken into police custody for interrogation, the statement said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Will Contest State Polls Under CM Nitish Kumar's Leadership, Says Former Deputy CM and Senior BJP Leader Tar Kishore Prasad.

The district administration has sealed all buildings and schools, where textbooks meant for free distribution among students were stored, to avoid further tampering or theft.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi has set a 24-hour deadline for the Block Education Extension Officer to come up with a clarification.

Senior officials across the district have been instructed to review the existing book distribution mechanism in their respective blocks and submit reports to the administration.

Asked about the number of books missing and the classes for which they were intended, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Ghatsila) Sunil Chandra said, "The District Education Officer (DEO) is currently investigating the matter."

However, attempts to contact the DEO for comment were unsuccessful.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)