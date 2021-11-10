Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,72,987, while the toll rose to 3,969 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 55, followed by Karimnagar and Ranga Reddy (10 each), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 171 people recovering from the disease, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,65,272.

The number of active cases is now 3,746, the bulletin said.

It said 38,242 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of examined so far to 2,79,14,197.

The samples tested per million population was 7,49,978.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.85 per cent, the bulletin said.

