Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday said he has complained to the Chief Secretary about a Revenue official allegedly recording his phone conversation.

In an informal chat with mediapersons here, he said the Chief Secretary would act on the matter.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Hotelier Hangs Six-Year-Old Daughter, Commits Suicide at Home in Latur.

The conversation was reportedly about involving an opposition MLA in official programmes. The conversation has reportedly gone viral.

On the Lok Sabha polls, Prabhakar said the main contest in the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana would be between the Congress and BJP and that the BRS has weakened in the state.

Also Read | Sadhguru Brain Surgery: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev After 'Life-Threatening Situation'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)