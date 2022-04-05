Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and Army officials from the Secunderabad Cantonment Area here held a meeting on Tuesday and discussed various long-pending civic issues, including closure of roads, in the city.

"MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS held a review meeting with senior Army officials from Secunderabad Cantonment Area. During the meeting, the Minister discussed about various problems including the long pending road closure issue pertaining to Secunderabad Cantonment Area," a tweet on the minister's offiicial twitter account said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dakshin Bharat area (South India) Lt Gen A Arun, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and other officials attended the meeting, it said.

A release from the minister's office said Rama Rao told the army officials that the state government has taken up construction and expansion of roads in Hyderabad on a large scale since the state's formation.

He said there has been no positive response on construction of 'skyways' and others though the state government had represented the matter to Defence Ministers and senior officials in the past, Rama Rao said.

He also told them that the citizens faced problems due to frequent closure of roads in the Cantonment area.

The Army officials told the minister that they would be helpful to the Telangana government, the release said.

Among others, it was decided in the meeting that a joint inspection would be taken up by Army officials and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials on the issue of road closure.

The minister thanked the Army officials for assuring that they would work together with the state government for the convenience of people, it said.

The minister also said the state government has been very respectful towards all issues concerning the Army and that it had honoured Galwan clashes martyr Col Santosh Babu, who hails from Telangana, and other martyrs in a befitting manner, the release added.

The meeting assumed significance as Rama Rao had earlier took strong exception to the local military authorities allegedly acting unilaterally in road closure and other issues.

He had even said the state government would cut off power and water supply, if necessary, to the army areas if the military authorities failed to understand the issue.

