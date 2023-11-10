Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) The BJP on Friday released its final list of 14 candidates for the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana.

The candidates announced by the party in the final list include senior leader N Ramachander Rao, a former MLC, who has been fielded from Malkajgiri here.

The other candidates in the list include A Sridevi (Bellampalli-SC), Dugyala Pradeep (Peddapalli), Deshpande Rajeshwar Rao (Sangareddy), Yenugu Sudarshan Reddy (Medchal), Ravi Kumar Yadav (Serilingampally), Rahul Chandra (Nampalli), K Mahender (Chandrayangutta), Sri Ganesh Narayan (Secunderabad Cantonment-SC), Konda Prashant Reddy (Devarkadra), Anugna Reddy (Wanaparthy), Rajagopal (Alampur-SC), K Pulla Rao (Narsampet) and Perumarpally Vijaya Raju (Madhira-SC).

BJP sources said its NDA ally Janasena of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan would contest in eight out of the total 119 seats in the assembly polls.

