New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Thai Vietjet on Wednesday said it will launch a flight on the Ahmedabad-Bangkok route from October 1 onwards.

The flight will operate three times a week, the Thai low-cost airline said in a statement.

Thai Vietjet has a fleet of 16 aircraft.

Currently, fully vaccinated passengers are allowed to travel to Thailand.

