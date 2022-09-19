Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) A Thane court has sentenced a 37-year-old man from neighbouring Mumbai to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman.

The order was passed on September 14 and a copy of it was made available on Monday.

Thane Additional Sessions Judge Rachna R Tehra also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused- Shankar Kisan Gurav.

Additional Public Prosecutor E B Dhamal told the court that in 2010, the woman while studying in a college in Mumbai got acquainted with the accused, a resident of Govandi in Mumbai, and they had a love affair.

The accused promised to marry her and took her on a couple of occasions to lodges in Thane district and raped her. He later did not fulfil his promise.

He also warned the woman against marrying someone else. The woman told him that if he fails to marry her, she would file a police complaint.

On May 23, 2015, the accused married the woman at a marriage bureau in Thane city. The couple then rented a room in a hotel.

The accused later left the hotel leaving the woman there and did not return, the prosecution said.

The woman filed a police complaint following which a case was registered against the accused on charges of rape and cheating.

The court said the evidence of the prosecution witnesses is natural, trustworthy and corroborated by circumstantial evidence.

The prosecution has established the case of rape on a false promise of marriage, the court said while convicting the accused.

