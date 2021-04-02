Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) With the addition of 4,350 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has mounted to 3,23,661,an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As 18 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 6,510.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.99 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,83,849 patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate stands at 87.69 per cent.

There are 33,302 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 50,522, while the death toll is 1,228, another official said.

