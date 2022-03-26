Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) With the addition of six new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,729, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday , he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,880 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the district on Thursday.

The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,585 while the overall death toll is 3,407, another official said.

